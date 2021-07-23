Final Bugatti Divo Delivered To Lucky Owner

The Bugatti Divo first showed its face to us in 2018 at the annual Pebble Beach gathering so it’s only fitting that the last example graces the world stage just a few weeks before the 2021 gala.

The final build of the 40-unit production run is heading to a lucky European based owner and although the spec is not out of this world it is still a sensational looking hypercar.

The exterior wears a primary shade of Bugatti EB 110 LM Blue, with Blue Carbon serving as the secondary contrast. Moving inside you’ll find more blue, specifically French Racing Blue with Deep Blue and flat grey carbon. According to Bugatti, there isn’t a single Divo in the entire production run that matches another.

The automaker only offered the car to a select group of Bugatti Chiron owners, and all 40 were spoken for before it even debuted. Those buyers paid €5 million to put one in their garage, and with the extreme rarity and bespoke nature of each, we suspect that value will only increase in the years to come.

We have seen a trio of Divo‘s delivered, some stunning ‘unboxin’ videos and even one with an R15 million paint job. This is truly a work of art and will be appreciated for some time to come.