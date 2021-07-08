Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Pricing for South Africa

Lamborghini took the covers off their final iteration of the successful Aventador with the limited LP 780-4 Ultimae but what will it cost you to park one in your garage?

We have confirmed that pricing will be as follows;

Aventador Ultimae Coupé – R9,600,000

Avetnador Ultimae Roadster – R10,600,000

As a reminder, they will only be making 350 Coupé units and 250 Roadster units so you will need to act fast to secure one.

For that serious amount of money, you will get a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 that delivers 780 PS (769 hp; 574 kW) which makes it more powerful than the SVJ but it cranks out the same 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. The Ultimae tips the scales at 1,550 kg making it 25 kg lighter than the Aventador S but offering the same power-to-weight ratio as the SVJ.

The Aventador Ultimae is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.7 seconds from a standstill, en route to a top speed of 355 km/h (220.5 mph).