Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Reportedly Wears R175 Million Number Plate

By Zero2Turbo

To our knowledge, the most expensive number plate in the world was AA9 in Dubai which sold for Dhs 38million in May this year.

Now according to YouTuber Fipeux, we could be looking at a new most expensive number plate in the world on this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

The YouTuber states that the owner of the drop-top Bull splashed out €10 million at an auction to secure the Qatari plate reading 123. That equates to about R175 million and would therefore make it the most expensive in the world.

Does it make sense to put it on a car like the SVJ Roadster? Well considering the plate costs well over 10 times the car it seems a bit strange but these plates end up trading hands fairly often resulting in a very tidy profit for the owner.

