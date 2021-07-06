Manhart RQ 900 Is The Audi RS Q8 Packing 905 HP (675 kW)

We have not been behind the wheel of the Audi RS Q8 yet but we do know it is not exactly a slouch considering it packs a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with a mild-hybrid system developing 592 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque.

This muscle enables the large Audi SUV to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds but the German tuner we know as Manhart Performance clearly wants to take things up a few notches.

It is called the Manhart RQ 900 and as the name suggests it packs a proper punch. What you get is a whopping 905 hp (675 kW) and 1,180 Nm of torque making it the second most powerful tuned RS Q8 behind the wicked 995 hp Wheelsandmore weapon.

Manhart achieved this power hike thanks to reprogramming the ECU but they also added an Eventuri carbon intake, their own intercooler, turbo performance kit, and sports downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters.

The gearbox needed some updating too considering the earth-rotating torque it develops and while they did not confirm performance figures for the RQ 900, it is a safe bet to assume the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time will drop by at least half a second.

Visually you will notice the typical Manhart black and gold theme both inside and out. New components include wider fenders, a front splitter, side skirts, a double rear spoiler, and a more pronounced diffuser housing the new stainless steel exhaust system. This system comes with active valves and four 100 mm tailpipes with ceramic or carbon coating.

Wrapping up the exterior is a set of Classic line Manhart rims finished in matte black with a gold trim measuring a whopping 24-inches. The air suspension is tweaked so the SUV now rides between 30 and 40mm lower and if you wish, you can ask the tuner to upgrade the braking system. This is probably a good idea considering how much additional anger the twin-turbo V8 is now pushing out.

As mentioned, you will find the gold theme continue inside with accents on the dashboard, center console, doors, and steering wheel.

If this is something that interests you, you will need to fork out a fait bit of cash as the entire package costs €67,409.25 (approx. R1.1 million) without VAT, plus of course the cost of the donor car.