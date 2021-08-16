2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Caught Undisguised

The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL is due to be revealed in the coming months but it seems shots have surfaced showing the car in full without any camouflage.

The new SL was spotted by a member of the public in southern Spain while the convertible was filming a promotional video, with the images published by France’s Automobile Magazine.

This is the first time we have seen the exterior of the new drop-top sports car but we have seen the interior in full after an official release from the manufacturer.

Unlike previous models, the new SL will be exclusive to AMG – the brand’s high-performance arm – with at least two variants expected.