News

BMW Has Reserved M7 and M9 Nameplates

By Zero2Turbo

Securing future names for automotive models is nothing new in the game and BMW is certainly no stranger to those tactics.

A new filing discovered by CarBuzz shows that BMW has secured the M7 and M9 badge names with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

Related Posts

BMW M4 Competition Nearly As Fast As M5 CS Around The…

BMW M8 Gets 888 HP (662 kW) Thanks To G-Power

We know BMW has never made a full-blown M7 and the closest we have ever got is the mighty M760Li xDrive which was an M Performance car. Now with this new filing, could we see the M7 we have never had?

With the move towards electrification, the odds of seeing a petrol-powered M7 are not very high. Instead, an electric M7 might make more sense in the future.

The M9 is even more mysterious as there is little to no chatter about what it could be. The name could just be a placeholder but it also could be a bespoke model, just like the upcoming BMW XM which doesn’t have a BMW series equivalent.

You might also like
News

BMW M4 Competition Nearly As Fast As M5 CS Around The ‘Ring

News

BMW M8 Gets 888 HP (662 kW) Thanks To G-Power

News

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Hits 60 MPH In Almost 3 Seconds Flat

News

BMW M4 CSL Rumoured To Arrive Mid-2022 Packing 540 HP (403 kW)

News

Watch BMW M5 CS Teach Audi RS7 A Drag Racing Lesson

News

BMW M3 and M4 Competition M xDrive Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us