BMW M8 Gets 888 HP (662 kW) Thanks To G-Power

By Zero2Turbo

When the BMW M8 Competition leaves the factory, it delivers a very healthy 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque which is enough to rocket the big Bavarian to 100 km/h in around 3.3 seconds.

For the folks from G-Power, this was obviously not strong enough so they can now offer you a performance upgrade that sees output from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 dialled up to a whopping 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,050 Nm of torque.

It is called the G8M HURRICANE RS if you choose the 840 PS (829 hp; 618 kW) upgrade or the G8M HURRICANE RR with the 900 PS figures we mentioned previously.

The RS upgrade includes performance software as well as several hardware optimizations: G-POWER upgrade turbochargers with enlarged intake and exhaust areas and CNC-milled housings are
installed, as well as a DEEPTONE stainless steel exhaust system that flows into four carbon-sheathed 110-millimetre tailpipes and connects to the eight-cylinder engine via sport downpipes complete with sport catalytic converters.

The G8M HURRICANE RR gets the GP-900 performance software as well as the modifications mentioned for the RS. This range-topping package also includes forged pistons, modified connecting rods, as well as a larger cooling package and a reinforced drivetrain.

The G8M seen here is presented in a wrap dubbed HURRICANE Orange Metallic and it sure grabs your attention.

Rounding out the visual changes is a set of HURRICANE RR or RS forged wheels measuring 21 inches which improves the road presence of the car alongside the G-Power coilover suspension.

