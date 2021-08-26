One-Off BMW M5 CS by Manhart Gets 777 hP (580 kW)

Manhart has already proven they can build potent M5’s with the announcement of the MH5 800 package but now they have developed something even more special. A one-off based on the BMW M5 CS dubbed the MH5 GTR

Cosmetically you will notice a new “Moonlight” wrap in silky dark blue, with a set of grey Manhart decals. The BMW M5 CS leaves the factory with some gold accents which the tuner usually loves but for this build, they were deleted by replacing them with either silver (grille) or black (side gills and badging).

Wrapping up the changes outside is a set of black 21-inch alloy wheels with additional spacers in the front axle.

They did not tinker with the interior too much as the M5 CS already has a very intriguing cabin so they settled with a Manhart badge on the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

The M5 CS leaves the factory with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 627 hp (468 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque which may seem like plenty but Manhart clearly does not agree. After fitting the MHtronic powerbox plus the Manhart carbon air-intake, the engine now produces 777 hp (580 kW)) and 935 Nm (690 lb-ft) of torque.

To make sure the large sedan can still corner and handle as intended, the tuner fitted a new set of height-adjustable coil springs by KW.