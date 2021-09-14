News

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Could Pack As Much As 643 HP (480 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG is hard at work developing the new C63’s based on the new C-Class and even though it is confirmed the V8 will be no longer, we could be in for a surprise with a monster of a range-topper.

The powertrain of the new AMG variants will consist of the 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 found in the latest generation of AMG’s compact cars, but with even more power than those cars. It will also receive a boost from hybrid technology similar to what’s used in Formula One, as well as the upcoming AMG One hypercar.

With the help of an electric-aided turbocharger, the 2.0-litre engine will reportedly punch out 442 hp (330 kW). On top of this, there will be a powerful motor at the rear axle to deliver as much as 201 hp taking the combined output up to a maximum of 643 hp (480 kW).

This output will more than likely be reserved for the aforementioned C63 S E Performance as we are expecting the ‘regular’ C63 S to deliver a very healthy 550 hp (410 kW) and 800Nm of torque. This is rumoured to achieve a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds.

Conventional elements like a 9-speed automatic, mechanical all-wheel-drive system, adaptive suspension and drift mode will also likely feature in the new C63.

