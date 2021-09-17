Formula 1 In South Africa More Likely For 2023

The South African Grand Prix at Kyalami was last held in 1993. Since then, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has been bought and renovated by Toby Venter.

Currently, the track is a Grade 2 facility and would need to be upgraded to Grade 1 status to be considered for Formula One.

According to the CEO of a company looking to revive the world championship round at Kyalami, it will more likely happen in 2023 than next year.

Warren Scheckter, CEO of SAGP, told RaceFans the former home of the South African Grand Prix was the “most logical place” for F1 to race at.

According to Scheckter, the circuit requires little work to bring it up to modern F1 standards (Grade 1).

Formula 1 planned to hold a Fan Festival in Johannesburg last March, but the pandemic forced its cancellation. However, president and CEO Stefano Domenicali this month reiterated the sport’s desire to return to the African continent, saying expressions of interest had been received from promoters in “North Africa [and] South Africa”.

We strongly believe that where there is smoke, there is fire and can only hope something comes to fruition in the very near future.