Lotus Reveal Emira V6 First Edition

The very first new Lotus in many years is upon us and to celebrate, they will start things off with a First Edition.

The Emira V6 First Edition makes use of a Toyota 2GR-FE engine, a 3.5-litre V6, equipped with an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger. This setup delivers 400 hp (296 kW), while the torque figure depends on whether the vehicle is equipped with a manual or an automatic transmission. Add the third pedal and your torque figure is 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) while going for the paddle-shift, six-speed auto will bring an extra 10 Nm for a grand total of 430 Nm (317 lb-ft).

If you opt for the paddle-shift auto, you will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds but if you want to shift yourself, you will only miss out on a tenth of a second for the same sprint.

The First Edition is well kitted out and includes diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish or an optional glossy black or silver look available at no extra cost. Lotus-branded brake calipers are exclusive to the Edition, and buyers also get a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard equipment.

You will also get the Lower Black Pack as standard, bringing a glossy black appearance for the air blades in the front bumper as well as for the front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser.

If you wish, you can add options like the Driver’s Pack, a Design Pack and even a Convenience Pack which adds nice to have things like parking sensors, rearview camera, automatic wipers and more.

Due to enter production next spring at home in Ethel, the Lotus Emira First Edition costs £75,995 in the UK. The Emira is most certainly making its way to South Africa with pricing estimated to be around the R2 million mark subject to exchange rate fluctuations.