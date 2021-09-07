News

Mercedes Scaling Back AMG Offerings To Focus On Range Topping Models

By Zero2Turbo

The extensive Mercedes-AMG range will “decrease a little bit” in future, according to Philipp Schiemer, the performance division’s new boss.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 EV Revealed With 751 HP (560 kW)

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Plug-in Hybrid Revealed…

AMG reached “a phenomenal position in the performance market,” he said but thinks the current model range needs to be scaled back to get in line with the electrification trend.

The company will concentrate on high-end models, he said, and reduce its output at the entry-level. Does that mean we will see the likes of the 35, 43 and even 53 range slowly stop? Only time will tell.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 EV Revealed With 751 HP (560 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Plug-in Hybrid Revealed Packing 831 HP (620 kW)

News

805 HP (600 kW) Mercedes-AMG “GT 73e” Hybrid Coming September 1st

Zero2Turbo

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Caught Undisguised

News

Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG To Go Fully Electric by 2030

News

Posaidon Mercedes-AMG S63 Offers As Much As 927 HP (681 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us