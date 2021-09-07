Mercedes Scaling Back AMG Offerings To Focus On Range Topping Models

The extensive Mercedes-AMG range will “decrease a little bit” in future, according to Philipp Schiemer, the performance division’s new boss.

AMG reached “a phenomenal position in the performance market,” he said but thinks the current model range needs to be scaled back to get in line with the electrification trend.

The company will concentrate on high-end models, he said, and reduce its output at the entry-level. Does that mean we will see the likes of the 35, 43 and even 53 range slowly stop? Only time will tell.