2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spied Testing Will Also Get 2.0-Litre Four-Cylinder

Spy shots via Motor1.com

The next-generation Mercedes GLC is getting ready to be revealed and as expected, we will also see the hotted-up AMG variant.

It has recently been spotted testing near the Nurburgring sporting full-body camouflage but there is no hiding the AMG’s trademark styling touches that reveal the model’s performance attributes.

Upfront you will find the Panamericana grille while at the rear you will notice the brand’s trademark quad-exit exhaust tucked under a camouflage rear bumper.

Just like the previous GLC, the new generation will share its underpinnings with the latest C-Class, which means the two Mercedes-AMG variants will more than likely share their powertrains.

Yes, folks, that means this SUV will make use of the upcoming plug-in hybrid system comprising the company’s M139 turbocharged 2.0-litre paired to a potent electric motor. The combined output would be 643 hp (480 kW), which should also find its way into the AMG GLC 63 S.

We’ll get a good look at the car’s design and interior when Mercedes introduces the regular GLC models in the coming months, previewing the AMG variant.