500 Unit Bugatti Chiron Production Run Almost Complete

Four years since the very first of 500 bespoke units left the Atelier in Molsheim, the Bugatti Chiron now enters its final production phase in Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport form only, with less than 40 build slots left to be allocated. The final units of the Chiron and Chiron Sport are already being handcrafted or scheduled to be built at Bugatti’s Molsheim Atelier, making way for the final encore of the Chiron era.

18 months from its initial announcement, 300 of the limited 500 series run of the Chiron had been sold. This sales momentum has continued throughout the years and into 2021, despite global challenges such as COVID-19. The United States is Chiron’s strongest market, contributing significantly to a record-breaking quarter in Q3, which welcomed Chiron sales that doubled year-on-year and even tripled in some regions.

2021 saw the unveiling of Bugatti’s latest masterpiece – the Chiron Super Sport – which alongside the Pur Sport will make up the final 40 units of Bugatti’s 500-strong Chiron production run.

Significant Chiron milestones:

March, 2017

First Chiron customer deliveries take place following its global unveiling at Geneva International Motorshow in 2016.

May, 2018

100th Chiron is delivered to a customer in the Middle East.

February, 2020

250th Chiron produced as limited production run of 500 units enters second half.

March, 2021

300th Chiron leaves the Atelier in Molsheim – a Pur Sport as one of just 60 vehicles.

November, 2021

Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport to round off Chiron family production as final 40 units.