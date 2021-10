It was only a matter of time and of course, the folks from CarWow are first to do the race but alas, here we are.

Both cars pack the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six setup pumping out 375 kW and 650 Nm but the xDrive obviously sends this grunt to all four corners.

The xDrive version adds 50kg but as you will see, that means absolutely nothing off the line. The RWD is still impressive when it hooks up though.

Push play and skip to the 2:58 mark if you don’t have time to waste.