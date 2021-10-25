News

California Number Plate ‘MM’ For Sale For R350 Million

By Zero2Turbo

A California number plate (or license plate for some) is up for sale for a cool $24 million at the time of writing which if sold, will become the most expensive plate in the world.

Two-character plates are the rarest ones you can find in the US and two-character repeaters are even rarer. Apparently, there are just 35 of these, which make them insanely valuable. The ‘MM’ California plate that is up for grabs is also paired with a non-fungible token (NFT), which further adds to its value.

For more information on this radical offering, visit the official website MMPlate.

Comments
