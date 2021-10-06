NewsVideo

Double Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Unboxing Event in USA

By Zero2Turbo

Bugatti recently shared with the world that the first eight Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercars were ready for delivery and it seems two of those have made their way to the US of A.

Miller Motorcars of Greenwich, Connecticut had the privilege of delivering the very first two customer cars, and they decided to put on quite a show to mark the special occasion.

Sure unboxing videos are a dime a dozen now but never before has it been a double opening of a $4 million hypercar limited to just 30 worldwide.

It is important to note that Bugatti has confirmed they will not be chasing top speed records anymore meaning the Chiron Super Sport 300+ could go down in history as the fastest car ever developed by the fabled French marque.

