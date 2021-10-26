New Audi RS 3 Achieves Radical 3.1 Second Zero to 100 KM/H [Video]

The embargoes have lifted on the new Audi RS 3 and it seems they have nailed it.

In a video posted by Audi YouTuber Auditography, you will see the RS 3 Sedan sprint to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 3.1 seconds. That is a massive 0.6 seconds quicker than what is claimed.

Sure maybe the onboard telemetry is a little ‘bias’ but we are very impressed nonetheless.

With a time of 7:40.748 minutes, the new Audi RS 3 Sedan is the fastest compact model on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

As a reminder, the new RS 3 Sportback and Sedan makes use of a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-five delivering 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque allowing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to take place in just 3.8 seconds.