NewsVideo

New Audi RS 3 Achieves Radical 3.1 Second Zero to 100 KM/H [Video]

By Zero2Turbo

The embargoes have lifted on the new Audi RS 3 and it seems they have nailed it.

In a video posted by Audi YouTuber Auditography, you will see the RS 3 Sedan sprint to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 3.1 seconds. That is a massive 0.6 seconds quicker than what is claimed.

Related Posts

2021 Kyalami 9 Hour Ready To Go With “Limited Number…

500 Unit Bugatti Chiron Production Run Almost Complete

Sure maybe the onboard telemetry is a little ‘bias’ but we are very impressed nonetheless.

With a time of 7:40.748 minutes, the new Audi RS 3 Sedan is the fastest compact model on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

As a reminder, the new RS 3 Sportback and Sedan makes use of a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-five delivering 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque allowing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to take place in just 3.8 seconds.

You might also like
News

2021 Kyalami 9 Hour Ready To Go With “Limited Number of Spectators”

News

500 Unit Bugatti Chiron Production Run Almost Complete

News

Pagani Huayra Replacement Debuts 2022 and Is Already Sold Out

News

California Number Plate ‘MM’ For Sale For R350 Million

News

Another One… Manny Khoshbin Buys 9th Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

News

Lewis Hamilton Says South African Formula 1 Race Is Important

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us