2021 Kyalami 9 Hour Rescheduled For 3 to 5 February 2022

Last Friday, the Kyalami 9 Hour was postponed as a result of international travel restrictions imposed on southern Africa following the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After extensive consultation with teams and manufacturers, the event has been rescheduled for February 3-5. The race will still take place on a Saturday, as is tradition, and avoids clashes with other major international endurance events. There is also sufficient time for cars, equipment and personnel to travel from South Africa to Australia for the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour where IGTC’s 2022 campaign begins three weeks later.

Stephane Ratel, SRO Motorsports Group Founder and CEO: “Firstly, I would like to sincerely thank the international teams and manufacturers already committed to this season’s Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour for their cooperation and willingness to find solutions to such an incredibly challenging situation. Many have other commitments in early 2022 but are going the extra mile to help ensure the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour can go ahead if conditions allow.

“It has not been straightforward, and we will continue to monitor the global response to Omicron closely, but I am optimistic that we have given ourselves the best possible chance of crowning this season’s Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli champions in South Africa. The Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour is a fantastic event and one that will be even more special early next year thanks to the collective resolve shown by our teams, manufacturers and partners. Motor sport’s fighting spirit is truly alive and well.”

Sthe Mabanga, Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour: “An international event of this stature requires the support of National Government, The Province, the City of Joburg, our Partners and the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. Under normal circumstances, it is an immense task that requires huge effort and collaboration. With the added complication of the Omicron coronavirus variant, these partnerships have been put to the test. The support we have received has been truly amazing, showcasing the true South African spirit and I would like to express our gratitude to all involved. The whole team is working hard to ensure a successful event on the new dates, and we look forward to welcoming the fans – See you at Kyalami.”

For ticket and further event information visit www.kyalami9hour.com.

Tickets already purchased for the event’s original date (3-4 December) will be valid on 4-5 February 2022. Please contact support@howler.co.za for all ticketing enquiries.