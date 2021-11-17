2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Revealed with Pricing For South Africa

At last, we can drool over the new 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and now we know why it managed the superb lap time around the Nurburgring.

The 4.0-litre flat-six from the 911 GT3 pushes out 493 hp (368 kW) and 449 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque which is slightly lower than the GT3 but the engine still hits all the high notes with a 9,000-rpm naturally aspirated redline. The sports low-ratio PDK underpins the incredible acceleration of this mid-engined sports car which sees the 718 Cayman GT4 RS sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds (GT4 with PDK: 3.9 seconds) and has a top speed of 315 km/h (GT4 with PDK: 302 km/h), which it reaches in seventh gear.

Part of the superior performance is of course the diet. Porsche engineers managed to shave around 22 kg from the GT4 RS while still keeping it a street-friendly vehicle. Carbon comes into play with the front fenders and hood consisting of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. You’ll also find lightweight glass for the rear window, lightweight doors, and the result is a 1,465 kg (3,227-pound).

The RS sits just over an inch lower with an adjustable track-focused suspension using revised dampers, springs, and sway bar rates. The components are connected to the body with ball joints for tighter precision, and for the first time on any Cayman, centre-lock wheels are used (just look at them).

Being an RS model, it is not shy on the aero components but the star of the show is the swan-neck fixed rear wing. The underbody has been optimised for better airflow, with a rear diffuser, an adjustable front diffuser, a front spoiler lip, and side blades contributing to the cause. Setup in racetrack-specific Performance mode, the GT4 RS offers 25 percent more downforce compared to the GT4.

You will notice some body changes too which include air intakes in place of side windows and some revised side intakes, all designed for improved cooling.

The optional Weissach package takes the dynamic design of the GT4 RS even further. The front luggage compartment lid, process air intakes, cooling air intakes, airbox cover, exterior mirror upper trims and rear wing have a carbon-weave finish. The titanium tailpipes look similar to the exhaust system on the Porsche 935. The fitted roll cage at the rear is also made of titanium. The upper section of the dashboard is upholstered in Race-Tex material and a large Porsche logo is integrated into the rear window. With the Weissach package, 20-inch forged magnesium wheels can be ordered at additional cost instead of the 20-inch forged aluminium wheels.

Pricing in South Africa starts from R2,507,000 which includes a 3 year/100 000 km Driveplan.