Audi RS6 E-Tron Reportedly Coming 2023 With Over 600 HP

Audi Sport’s lineup is bigger than ever before but the RS e-tron GT remains the only electric RS offering.

Autocar is reporting that a fully-electric RS6 Avant is being worked on at the moment to join the regular ICE-powered model as soon as 2023. It’ll be a long-roof version of the aforementioned A6 E-Tron, which is expected to morph into a production model next year.

Pictured here is the Audi A6 e-tron concept which had 470 hp (350 kW) and an instant torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) from dual motors, the RS6 E-Tron is rumoured to up the power ante to around 600 hp.

This second RS-badged EV is expected to run to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a tad over 3 seconds and while the A6 E-Tron concept had a fairly large range of 700 km, this offering will more than likely sacrifice some of that for the performance.