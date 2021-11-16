News

Audi RS6 E-Tron Reportedly Coming 2023 With Over 600 HP

By Zero2Turbo

Audi Sport’s lineup is bigger than ever before but the RS e-tron GT remains the only electric RS offering.

Autocar is reporting that a fully-electric RS6 Avant is being worked on at the moment to join the regular ICE-powered model as soon as 2023. It’ll be a long-roof version of the aforementioned A6 E-Tron, which is expected to morph into a production model next year.

Related Posts

Audi Purchases McLaren Group Says Report

Mansory and MTM Team Up To Build Menacing Audi RS 6 Avant

Pictured here is the Audi A6 e-tron concept which had 470 hp (350 kW) and an instant torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) from dual motors, the RS6 E-Tron is rumoured to up the power ante to around 600 hp.

This second RS-badged EV is expected to run to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a tad over 3 seconds and while the A6 E-Tron concept had a fairly large range of 700 km, this offering will more than likely sacrifice some of that for the performance.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Audi Purchases McLaren Group Says Report

News

Mansory and MTM Team Up To Build Menacing Audi RS 6 Avant

News

Hybrid Audi R8 or EV Coming In 2023 Says Report

News

Electric Vehicles: Adopting A Proactive Charging Behaviour in South Africa

News

Audi RS 3 Is Now The Fastest Compact Model Around the Nürburgring

News

Audi S3 Sportback and Sedan Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us