Ferrari 296 GTB Pricing for South Africa

Ferrari 296 GTB fitted with the optional Assetto Fiorano package*

In the middle of this year, Ferrari finally unveiled what we were calling the new Dino but as we know now, it has been called the 296 GTB.

It gets its name from the engine’s displacement (2.9 litres) and the number of cylinders (six), plus the GTB suffix representing Gran Turismo Berlinetta. The 2.992cc V6 is an all-new development and is their first engine to have the turbochargers installed inside the vee to provide better packaging while shaving off weight and lowering the centre of gravity.

It is not exactly a baby Ferrari either considering the plug-in hybrid system can deliver a whopping 818 hp (610 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to this, the prancing horse will rocket off the line to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds (matching the F8) and hit 200 km/h in 7.3 seconds (0.5s quicker than F8). Hold your foot down and you will do more than 205 mph (330 km/h).

Ferrari claims it is 1.5 seconds quicker than the F8 as it lapped Fiorano in 1:21.

Pricing for the Ferrari 296 GTB starts from R6,276,200 and comes with a seven-year maintenance programme.

“This scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years,” said Ferrari.

*If you opt for the Assetto Fiorano package, the dry weight is 1,470 kg thanks to the use of more carbon fibre inside and out along with a Lexan rear window. You will also get Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tyres and a special livery serving as a nod to the 250 Le Mans.

According to Scuderia South Africa, the 296 GTB demos should be arriving in Q2 2022.