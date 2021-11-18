G-Power Reveal 690 HP (515 kW) Upgrade For BMW M3 and M4 Competition With 333 km/h Top Speed

Tuners will be tuners and the relatively-new BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition will be tinkered with for months and years to come.

G-Power has been taking BMW’s to extraordinary levels of power for nearly 40 years and now they have revealed their packages for the M3 and M4 Competition models.

G-Power claims they are the first in the world to execute a performance upgrade with software installed directly on the factory-fitted control unit. You can choose between the GP-600 software which takes things up to 600 PS or the GP-650 software and the deeptone exhaust system, which combine to unlock 650 PS.

Currently, the most potent offering is the GP-700 unit which pumps out 700 PS (690 hp (515 KW) thanks to the additional sports downpipes. G-Power states that all power levels have been tested for endurance and subjected to comprehensive long-term tests.

Keep your foot buried and you will go all the way to 207 mph (333 km/h) which makes this the first-ever BMW M3 and M4 to go over the 300 km/h mark.

Cosmetically, the M Bimmers can be fitted with the well known Hurrican RR or RS forged wheels in either 20 or 21 inches. If you want the 21-inch set, you will also need to fit the G-POWER V4 coilover suspension which allows for variable chassis-lowering of between 15 and 40 mm and hardness adjustment in rebound and compression.

You can also add the Venturi carbon fibre hood as well as the GP-Dynamic rear wing. According to G-Power, the hood improves the ventilation of the engine compartment thanks to its “Dynamic Venting” technology and thus makes a significant contribution to engine thermal management. Likewise, the carbon wing not only serves an aesthetic purpose but also increases the contact pressure on the rear axle.

The new G3M and G4M conversions will be available from December 2021. In addition, another power level of approx. 750-800 PS is in development, which will be achieved using GP-800 upgrade turbochargers.