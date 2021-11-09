Mercedes-AMG Confirms All-New GT Coupe Will Join New SL

Mercedes-AMG recently revealed the all-new SL and now we can confirm that a new GT Coupe will be joining this sexy new roadster.

Although both of these two doors are Mercedes-AMG exclusives, in a recent interview with Road and Track, Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener, explained how both of these cars will co-exist. Based on Mercedes-AMG’s plans both the new SL and GT Coupe will share some components and the same platform, however, each car has a distinct mission that will keep them as unique products.

The SL is a comfy, luxurious, drop-top cruiser while the GT is a sporty track-capable offering and so Wagener is confident that both cars will live harmoniously and help give customers a more diverse model lineup to meet their needs.

The new GT will stay as a direct competitor to the Porsche 911 but how will it look? A new rendering seen above gives us a very unofficial preview as to what the new Coupe could look like when it arrives and we don’t think it is too far off.

We will have to wait, though, until Mercedes reveals it to see just how different it is from the SL.