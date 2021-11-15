News

MotoGP Champion Fabio Quartararo Wins BMW M5 CS

By Zero2Turbo

Fabio Quartararo grabbed the 2021 MotoGP title recently and to make things even sweeter, he also won the monstrous BMW M5 CS by picking up the BMW M Award for the fastest qualifier of the MotoGP season.

He managed to secure five pole positions over the season and was, therefore, handed the keys after the final qualifying session on Saturday.

“It has been a fantastic season for me, winning my first MotoGP World Championship, and my second BMW M Award is the icing on the cake at the end of this special year,” Quartararo said. “I am delighted to have won the BMW M Award again in 2021, having claimed my ‘maiden victory’ last year. I really enjoy driving the BMW M2 CS from the 2020 BMW M Award, and I have to say that the new BMW M5 CS obviously caught my eye as soon as it was presented as this year’s prize car.”

“The BMW M Award is of great significance to us. MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing and it is very important for us to recognize the outstanding performances of the MotoGP riders over the course of the season,” added BMW M chief executive Franciscus van Meel.

