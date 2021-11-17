Porsche Taycan Now Comes In GTS and Sport Turismo Flavours

Porsche has continued to expand its hugely popular Taycan range with the inclusion of the GTS derivative as well as the Sport Turismo body style.

The Taycan GTS slots between the 4S and the Turbo offerings and comes standard with the front fascia of the SportDesign package.

The glossy black side skirts sport GTS logos while the rear diffuser now features a glossy black inlay. To give the Taycan GTS that sporty presence, you get a set of 20-inch Turbo S Aero Design wheels with a satin black finish which you won’t be able to find on any other version.

Power-wise, the GTS hits the sweet spot with 590 hp (440 kW) with launch control and can hit 100 km/h in around 3.5 seconds. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive sedan gets the 93.4.-kWh battery as standard to echo the Turbo and Turbo S, with charging at up to 270 kW to go from a state of charge of five percent to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes.

The adaptive air suspension from the Turbo has been tweaked and recalibrated for this application.

As mentioned, you can now order your Taycan in Sport Turismo shape which is basically the Cross Turismo minus the jacked-up suspension and wheel arch cladding.

Porsche’s third body style for the Taycan can be optionally fitted with roof rails and the rear-mounted bike rack from the Tequipment catalogue.

Pricing for the new Taycan GTS starts at R3,169,000 which includes a 3 year/100 000 km Driveplan. As a comparison, the Taycan 4S starts from R2,621,000 while the Taycan Turbo will set you back a minimum of R3,461,000.