Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Demolish BMW M5 CS On Track and Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

Yes, we know the Tesla Model S Plaid is an outrageously quick car but to see what it does to a BMW M5 CS as well as a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is jaw-dropping.

The video below, which is one of the best edited videos we have seen, shows how big the gap is after the EV finished the quarter-mile in 9.33 seconds at a speed of 245 km/h (152 mph)at the line.

The fastest and most powerful BMW ever, the M5 CS, covered the same distance in 10.6 seconds, crossing the quarter-mile mark at 209 km/h (130 mph). The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing completed the same a second slower at a speed of 201 km/h (125 mph).

Cammisa and his team also recorded lap times at Willow Springs, with the Tesla beating the gas-guzzlers by a substantial figure.

Comments
