Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback Indicative Pricing for South Africa

The new Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback will be arriving in South Africa around the second quarter of next year and with the reviews and videos hitting the net, it is not surprising that potential customers and even fans are keen to know what the pocket rocket from Ingolstadt will set you back.

We managed to obtain indicative pricing for the new RS 3’s which could vary slightly by the time they launch in South Africa in Q2 2022;

RS 3 Sportback – R1,165,000

RS 3 Sedan – R1,195,000

Yes, that would be the base price but that already makes it R65k cheaper than the Mercedes-AMG A45 S base price and R150k less than the CLA 45 S.

As a reminder, the duo packs the 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-five delivering 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. Audi claims it has the best acceleration in its class and we tend to agree with them. The claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint is 3.8 seconds but we already know it is capable of something a lot faster than that.

Audi also boasts that it will hit 250 km/h (155 mph) in standard form or 280 km/h (74 mph) with an optional performance package. And if you opt for those ceramic front brakes, the RS 3 can hit a staggering 290 km/h (180 mph), making it the fastest vehicle in its class.