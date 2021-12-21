NewsTuning

Heritage Customs Reveals Coachbuilt Land Rover Defender Convertible

By Zero2Turbo

If you are looking for your Defender to lose its roof you are in luck as Heritage Customs has introduced the Valiance Convertible based on the Land Rover Defender 90.

The Valiance is the Heritage Customs concept for a more heroic version of the Defender. They will be building 5 units in total made exclusively as an open-top vehicle, through their Carchitecture program.

The indicative price is $160.000 (approx. R2.6m) excluding VAT and further taxes. The new Valiance Convertible also features bespoke forged wheels, special paints and unique exterior details.

The Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible is available in three individually tailored and carefully curated colour schemes, inspired by beautiful beaches and the Land Rover brand heritage: Valiance Convertible Côte d’Azur, Valiance Convertible Solihull Sand and last but not least Valiance Convertible Kokkini Paralia.

Each of these first-generation Convertible conversions will feature a semi-electric roof, Magic Metal packs for interior and exterior and handmade enamel Heritage Customs logos on side and back.

Comments
