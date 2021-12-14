Largest Vehicle Showroom In Africa WeBuyCars Dome Opening 17 December

Earlier this year, we reported that WeBuyCars bought the Dome to create one of the largest car dealerships in the world and it will officially open its doors this week on the 17th of December.

The new “showroom” in Northgate Johannesburg is capable of accommodating more than 1,000 vehicles which according to the company officially makes it the largest used vehicle showroom in Africa.

Not only will you be able to browse the enormous selection of cars but you can also sit and enjoy a meal at the WeCafe while your kids play in a dedicated play area.

WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt said the company decided on an initial “soft opening” considering the current state of Covid-19 cases in the country, specifically within Gauteng.

“The safety of WeBuyCars customers and staff is grounded within the company’s purpose and will always remain its top priority,” WeBuyCars stated.

“Therefore, strict health and safety precautions have been implemented to protect visitors and staff against Covid-19,” it added.

While the dealership has already started trading, a few finishing touches and minor renovations remained to be completed.

“By Friday, the 17th of December, we will be fully operational,” Van der Walt said.

Van der Walt said a grand opening would follow on 23 March 2022.