You Can Buy Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Car For R550k – In Scale Model Form

By Zero2Turbo

Amalgam Collection is well known for making model cars with incredible attention to detail in various scales, ranging from miniature sculptures and 1:18 models at the smallest to 1:4 at the largest.

Their latest offering is a large 1:4 scale model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car sporting the livery it wore when he surpassed Michael Schumacher’s record for most race wins at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix.

As you can see in the images below, the attention to detail is absolutely sublime and if you want one of these four-foot-long replicas, you will need to part with $35,030.

The reason for this price is the fact that each one takes over 450 hours to assemble, and that is after the 4500 hours it took to develop the model, with no expenses spared according to Amalgam Collection, and paint codes and CAD designs provided by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team themselves.

Just seven units of Lewis’ car will be made available so if you don’t manage to get one of those, you can try get either a Valtteri Bottas or George Russell version.

