BMW M8 Competition Given Very Subtle Facelift

BMW has given the M8 Competition range (Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe) a very mild refresh with the updated model very hard to spot against the pre-facelift versions.

Cosmetically, the LED headlights now get M Shadowline inserts that add a dark accent to the lamps. You can also now choose from eight new colours. Skyscraper Grey metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic and Isle of Man Green metallic as well as the BMW Individual paint finish Tanzanite Blue metallic. In addition, four new variants of the particularly high-quality Frozen finishes are available, which impressively highlight the modern design language of the BMW M8 models with their silk-matte finishes. The BMW Individual special finishes Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Frozen Deep Grey metallic, Frozen Deep Green metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic are also available.

Since it is a 2022 model, you can also opt for the old-school BMW Motorsport logos on the hood, trunk, and wheel centre caps.

Inside you will find a larger 12.3-inch display (10.25 previously) which makes it the same size as the digital instrument cluster.

One of the biggest updates or offerings for this LCI model is the inclusion of optional M Carbon bucket seats. They feature exposed carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic sections, large bolsters, and illuminated M8 badges on the integrated headrests. The chairs are heated and electrically adjustable.

The powertrain remains unchanged which means the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 still pushes out 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system.

Although South Africa does not get any non-Competition versions of these models, BMW M will no longer be offering them in LCI form.

The new BMW M8 Competition Coupé, the BMW M8 Competition Cabriolet and the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé will be available in South Africa from the third quarter of 2022.