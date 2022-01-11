Dad Of The Year Crafts Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Out Of Wood For His Son

We recently stumbled across a YouTube channel ND – Woodworking Art and we are hooked instantly.

The most recent video uploaded to the channel is a full 16-minute clip of a very talented father building his son a stunning wooden version of the most expensive new car in the world, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

Sure we get to see the whole process in just 16 minutes but it took the father 68 days to build and the look on his son’s face seems to be well worth the effort.

Not only does it have a motor so it can be driven but it also has a working suspension, a functional steering system, lights inside and out and a wooden replica of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

He really went the extra mile and installed the “hosting suite” in the rear deck which rises electrically as you would expect.

It has hub caps with the Rolls-Royce logo and blue accents to mirror the bespoke 21-inch wheels designed for the ultra-exclusive vehicle. Working rear-hinged coach doors, LED lights, driver’s display, and the analogue clock are just some of the finer details.