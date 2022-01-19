Does The New Vorsteiner Carbon Aero Package For BMW M3 And M4 Improve ‘The Grille’?

Considering how quickly aftermarket companies deliver aerodynamic components and body kits for new cars this Vorsteiner offering has actually taken fairly long.

The majority of the gigantic BMW M3 and M4 grille haters (us included) have warmed to the controversial design over time but if you simply cannot digest it, does this Vorsteiner package help?

The tuner developed an all-new grille with a large central bar, splitting the grille into four segments and giving the car’s a slightly more traditional yet still aggressive look.

Added to the front is a new splitter that simply attaches to the standard BMW M3 and M4 bumper and actually adds some serious presence.

The package also includes carbon side skirts, a rear diffuser and a funky looking decklid spoiler.

To wrap up the modifications you can fit a set of new VP-X forged wheels available in 20 and 21 inches.