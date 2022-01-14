News

Limited-Run Toyota GRMN Yaris Debuts for Japan

By Zero2Turbo

We knew Toyota was working on something a little more hardcore than the ‘regular’ GR Yaris and now we know that it is called the GRMN.

As you would expect, this model is lighter, stiffer and sharper but sadly the 1.6-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder did not get any power hike.

There are some aesthetic tweaks to make sure people know it is not the normal offering but if you opt for the Circuit Package, things are quite obvious.

Related Posts

Manual Toyota GR Supra Coming 2022 Says Report

This Australian Toyota GR Yaris Pumps Out Over 500 HP (373…

Toyota claims the GRMN is 20 kg (44 pounds) lighter which is thanks to carbon fibre being used for the hood, roof, and rear spoiler. The rear seats have been removed to save weight and incorporate a partial roll cage, while racing-style Recaro sports seats come standard in the front. To make the little car stiffer and sharper, there are more spot welds compared to the GR Yaris and it is also around a half-inch wider, a half-inch lower, and it features a six-speed manual with closer gear ratios. A mechanical limited-slip differential is also in the mix.

Add in the Circuit Package and you get suspension with adjustable Bilstein shocks, bigger brakes, special 18-inch wheels as well as some side skirts, a lip spoiler and that large carbon rear wing. Only 50 of these packages will be offered for sale so, by the time you have read this, they are probably all spoken for.

Just 500 units of the GRMN will be built all destined for Japan but at some stage, Toyota will also offer at least some of the GMRN Yaris upgrades separately to GR Yaris owners.

Prev 1 of 22 Next
You might also like
News

Manual Toyota GR Supra Coming 2022 Says Report

News

This Australian Toyota GR Yaris Pumps Out Over 500 HP (373 kW)

News

296 HP (221 kW) Toyota GRMN Yaris In Development Says Report

News

Liberty Walk Tease Radical Body Kit For New Toyota Land Cruiser 300

News

Hardcore Toyota Yaris “GRMN” Spotted Testing At The ‘Ring

News

Is Toyota Testing A More Hardcore GR Yaris?

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us