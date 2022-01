This is not the first time we are posting about the incredible noise the Pagani Huayra R makes and will probably not be the last.

The Huayra R is the spiritual successor to the legendary Zonda R and Zonda Revolucion and is limited to just 30 units.

As you will hear in the video below, the track-only hypercar sounds just like an old F1 car thanks to the special naturally-aspirated V12.