BMW 8 Series by Jeff Koons Revealed As Strange Art Car

BMW has partnered with famous artist Jeff Koons to create a limited run of 99 units of the 8 Series Gran Coupe.

The company calls the vehicle The 8 X Jeff Koons with the first one headed for auction one to benefit charity in New York on April 4.

Will they find 99 people to part with their hard-earned money for this? More than likely but it is certainly not our cup of tea.

In front, there’s a yellow front fascia with blue accents below the headlights and white shapes on each side that look like the sound effect drawings in a comic book.

The hood sports a pattern of lines in blue and grey with a stylized BMW logo right in the middle.

The interior is similarly vibrant with a mix of bright red and blue upholstery on the seats while the cupholder lid plaque identifies the special edition and Koons’ signature.

If you live in the US of A and are interested in owning one, BMW is taking pre-orders for them now.

If you just want to see one, then it will be at the 16th Istanbul Contemporary, Paris Photo, Goodwood Festival of Speed, Art Dubai, West Bund Art & Design Fair Shanghai, and Art Basel Hong Kong.