News

BMW Z4 Could Be Getting The Axe by 2025

By Zero2Turbo

According to a rumour from the Spanish site Motor.es, the BMW roadster we know as the Z4 isn’t getting the sales volume that the German automaker wants which could result in production ending in 2025.

Related Posts

Manhart Performance MH2 630 Takes BMW M2 Competition Up To…

BMW M240i xDrive Quicker Than Claimed

Prior to this, however, there could be a refresh to slightly update the styling and interior.

Since its launch, BMW hasn’t made any tweaks to the Z4 and as we know, it is closely related to the Toyota Supra sharing engines and interiors. Both cars are assembled in Austria and it is currently not known if this will affect Toyota too but we don’t think it would.

What do you think about this news? We enjoyed our time in the Z4 M40i but can see where the manufacturer is coming from in terms of sales. They are scarce sights on the roads.

You might also like
News

Manhart Performance MH2 630 Takes BMW M2 Competition Up To 621 HP (463 kW)

News

BMW M240i xDrive Quicker Than Claimed

News

BMW 8 Series by Jeff Koons Revealed As Strange Art Car

Zero2Turbo

New Range Rover Sport SVR To Pack 616 HP (460 kW) of BMW Power

News

BMW M8 Competition Given Very Subtle Facelift

News

2026 Could See BMW 4 Series and 8 Series Merge Back To 6 Series

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us