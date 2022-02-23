News

Porsche Considering Drop Top Cayman GT4 RS With 718 Boxster Spyder RS

By Zero2Turbo

One of the most exciting cars this year has to be the first-ever Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS but will the Boxster Spyder get the same treatment?

According to Drive.com.au, the answer is a definite maybe. They had a chat with Andreas Preuninger who said it’s technically possible, but a decision has yet to be taken: “I could imagine something like that. I think it’s manageable and feasible and interesting, but it’s not confirmed.”

The VP of the 718 and 911 portfolios, Frank-Steffen Walliser echoed his sentiment and said “Technically speaking, this is possible. If we do it, I don’t know. The question is where to position it.” He went on to mention that if green-lighted, a 718 Boxster Spyder RS would not be a track-focused car since it has a folding roof. He labelled it as a “wonderful extension” of the RS lineup and that he would “love” to see it happen.

We know both the Cayman and Boxster will switch to electrical power but it will not be overnight so maybe Porsche has a few tricks up their sleeves before this happens.

