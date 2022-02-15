NewsVideo

Tesla Model X Plaid Proves Its The Fastest Production SUV With 9 Second Quarter-Mile

By Zero2Turbo

Finally, someone has uploaded a street test of the Tesla Model X Plaid and the results confirm that this is the fastest production SUV in the world.

It is also the most powerful production SUV in the world as the Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive platform with 3 torque transmitting independent motors delivers 1,020 hp (760 kW). The claimed acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) is 2.5 seconds but that would be on a perfect surface in perfect conditions.

As you will see in the video (and results) below, the Model X Plaid got pretty damn close to all the claimed figures and actually beat the quarter-mile claim of 9.9 seconds.

Related Posts

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Demolish BMW M5 CS On Track and…

Tesla Model S Plaid Grabs Production EV Lap Record at…

This car is damn impressive!

Tesla Model X Plaid Dragy Results

0 to 60 mph (96 km/h): 2.74 seconds
0 to 150 mph (241 km.h): 10.38 seconds
Quarter-mile: 9.83 at 146.68 mph (236 km/h)
82% state of charge

You might also like
News

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Demolish BMW M5 CS On Track and Drag Race

News

Tesla Model S Plaid Grabs Production EV Lap Record at Nurburgring

News

Unplugged Tesla Model S Plaid Flies Passed McLaren P1 and More On Track

News

Tesla Roadster To Hit 60 MPH in 1.1 Seconds With ‘SpaceX Package’

News

Tesla Model S Plaid Faster Than F8 Tributo and Turbo S at Laguna Seca

News

Most Expensive Tesla In The World Gets 24K Gold Overhaul

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us