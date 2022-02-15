Tesla Model X Plaid Proves Its The Fastest Production SUV With 9 Second Quarter-Mile

Finally, someone has uploaded a street test of the Tesla Model X Plaid and the results confirm that this is the fastest production SUV in the world.

It is also the most powerful production SUV in the world as the Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive platform with 3 torque transmitting independent motors delivers 1,020 hp (760 kW). The claimed acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) is 2.5 seconds but that would be on a perfect surface in perfect conditions.

As you will see in the video (and results) below, the Model X Plaid got pretty damn close to all the claimed figures and actually beat the quarter-mile claim of 9.9 seconds.

This car is damn impressive!

Tesla Model X Plaid Dragy Results

0 to 60 mph (96 km/h): 2.74 seconds

0 to 150 mph (241 km.h): 10.38 seconds

Quarter-mile: 9.83 at 146.68 mph (236 km/h)

82% state of charge