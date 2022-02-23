Third and Final R250 Million Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Delivered

In 2018, the price of the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was revealed which instantly made it the most expensive new car in the world.

Since then, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has stolen this spot with its completely ludicrous price tag of $28 million.

As the title suggests, the Zonda HP Barchetta is a very special model with a very special price tag ($17 million).

This third model has just rolled out of the atelier at Pagani HQ and was handed over to the very lucky (and very wealthy) customer during a special event.

It was commissioned by the owner of TopCar Design Oleg Egorov and has been finished in all-black with a combination of matte and glossy carbon surfaces, while a gold stripe runs along the centre line. It also gets gold brake calipers and suspension components to match the exterior theme.

Powering this ultra-rare speedster is a 7.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by AMG. It’s the same engine that powers the latter iterations of the Zonda and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

