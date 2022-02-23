NewsVideo

Third and Final R250 Million Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Delivered

By Zero2Turbo

In 2018, the price of the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was revealed which instantly made it the most expensive new car in the world.

Since then, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has stolen this spot with its completely ludicrous price tag of $28 million.

As the title suggests, the Zonda HP Barchetta is a very special model with a very special price tag ($17 million).

This third model has just rolled out of the atelier at Pagani HQ and was handed over to the very lucky (and very wealthy) customer during a special event.

Related Posts

Sir Lewis Hamilton reportedly Made Over R100 Million Profit…

Is This Leaked ‘Pagani C10’ Image The Huayra…

It was commissioned by the owner of TopCar Design Oleg Egorov and has been finished in all-black with a combination of matte and glossy carbon surfaces, while a gold stripe runs along the centre line. It also gets gold brake calipers and suspension components to match the exterior theme.

Powering this ultra-rare speedster is a 7.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by AMG. It’s the same engine that powers the latter iterations of the Zonda and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Watch the clip posted on Instagram here.

You might also like
News

Sir Lewis Hamilton reportedly Made Over R100 Million Profit On His Pagani Zonda LH760…

News

Is This Leaked ‘Pagani C10’ Image The Huayra Successor?

News

Start Your Day With Pagani Huayra R Screaming at Monza

News

Sir Lewis Hamilton Has Sold His Purple Pagani Zonda 760LH

News

Pagani Huayra Successor Coming 2023 With a V12

News

Listen To The Sensational Pagani Huayra R’s V12 Scream On Track

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us