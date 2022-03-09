79-Year-Old South African Lady Buys Golf 8 GTI, Her 5th GTI

When you think about South Africa’s favourite hot hatch the VW Golf GTI comes to mind but what you don’t generally associate with it is a 79-year-old lady picking up the latest generation.
Yes, that is right, age is just a number and this lady is clearly a fan of the brand of the iconic GTI badge.
A video uploaded to Facebook by Migael Volkswagen Sales (see below) shows the lady taking delivery of her brand new black Golf 8 GTI at Hatfield Volkswagen Rivonia dealership in Johannesburg.
She has been driving VWs for the last 50 years and has a soft spot for the GTI as this is her fifth one.
We actually picked up this story over at Motor1.com where they pointed out just how expensive the Golf 8 GTI is in South Africa.
In case you’re curious how much it costs in South Africa where this car was purchased, a standard GTI retails for the equivalent of $45,000 at current exchange rates. That makes the US-spec model a bargain, at only $29,545. As a matter of fact, the SA-spec Golf GTI is even more expensive than the $43,645 Golf R sold in the US.Motor1.com