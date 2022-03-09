79-Year-Old South African Lady Buys Golf 8 GTI, Her 5th GTI

When you think about South Africa’s favourite hot hatch the VW Golf GTI comes to mind but what you don’t generally associate with it is a 79-year-old lady picking up the latest generation.

Yes, that is right, age is just a number and this lady is clearly a fan of the brand of the iconic GTI badge.

A video uploaded to Facebook by Migael Volkswagen Sales (see below) shows the lady taking delivery of her brand new black Golf 8 GTI at Hatfield Volkswagen Rivonia dealership in Johannesburg.

She has been driving VWs for the last 50 years and has a soft spot for the GTI as this is her fifth one.

We actually picked up this story over at Motor1.com where they pointed out just how expensive the Golf 8 GTI is in South Africa.