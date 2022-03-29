Blu Le Mans Ferrari 812 Competizione Looks Out Of This World

Ferrari took the covers off the 812 Competizione and Competizione A in May last year and as usual, were almost immediately sold out.

The company is making just 999 units of the coupe and 599 examples of the versions with the removable roof panel.

Dealerships around the world have started to receive the units for their clients and Scuderia Monte Carlo may have the best one so far.

Thankfully it is not finished in resale red but rather a beautiful deep blue officially called Blu Le Mans. It suits the car so sweetly and the yellow details contrast the mesmerizing hue perfectly. The owner of this 812 also opted to have it fitted with various exposed carbon fibre parts, including the front air intakes, side skirts, and rear diffuser.

The inside is also rather special with a lot of carbon fibre but it seems to have been played rather safe and steered clear of any blue to match the magical exterior.

As a reminder, the new limited edition Ferrari packs a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 that can rev all the way to 9,500 rpm while delivering 818 hp (610 kW) and 692 Nm (510 lb-ft) of torque.

Scuderia South Africa is to have the first 812 Competizione in the country in the fourth quarter of this year although we heard it could be sooner while a date for the ‘Aperta’ variant is not yet known.