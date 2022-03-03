BMW iX xDrive50 Takes On BMW X7 M50i in Drag Race

Another post and we are talking about electric vehicles again. Is that a sign of the times? Sure is.

CarWow has brought us another past vs future drag race showing what the Bavarian-built machines are capable of down an airstrip.

The two have similar-looking spec sheets but very different powertrains. The X7 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 that produces 530 hp (395 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. Power hits all four wheels through an eight-speed gearbox. The iX xDrive50 has a dual-motor setup giving it an all-wheel-drive configuration. The powertrain produces 523 hp (390 kW) and 765 Nm (564 lb-ft) of torque.

EVs are generally heavier than their ICE counterparts and that is the case here albeit very marginally. The iX tips the scales at 2,520 kg while the X7 weighs 2,490 kg and is a substantially larger car.

As always we don’t like to give away too much on the race as the video gives you all the answers you might want.

Push play and enjoy.