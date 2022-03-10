BRABUS 900 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Is A Supercar Slayer Packing 888 HP (662 kW)

With rumours suggesting the next-gen Mercedes-AMG E 63 S making use of a four-cylinder hybrid setup, individuals around the world may want to hang on to their current E 63 S for a bit.

If the power output of the standard car is getting a bit ‘tame’ for your liking, Brabus can come to the rescue to create an entirely new animal with the Brabus 900.

To squeeze every drop of power out of the V8, they increased the displacement from 4.0-litres to 4.5 by boring out the eight-cylinder block to 84 millimetres (3.3 inches). They then installed larger pistons, a custom billet crankshaft, and eight bespoke piston rods to lengthen the stroke to 100 mm (3.9 in).

On top of that, the tuner installed its own pair of turbochargers with a maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar. The V8 now breathes through a new exhausts system fully made from stainless steel, while the modified intake improves air supply.

The result is a supercar slaying 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque which is available from just 2,900 rpm. They have had to electrically cap the torque to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) to protect the crucial components but even with this, it is able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

Brabus states it takes the rocket sedan 9.7 seconds from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) and 23.9 seconds to 300 km/h (186 mph). Flat out, it’ll do a supercar-matching 330 km/h (205 mph), which is actually limited as well to protect the tyres.

For sharper handling, the tuner lowered the ride by 20mm and slapped on some 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in Continental.