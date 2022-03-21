HGP Tuned VW Golf 8 R Hits 325 km/h

The Volkswagen Golf R has always been popular among tuners so it makes sense that the latest one is being subjected to tweaks and mods all over the world.

One such project from the tuner known as HGP in Germany has resulted in one radically quick Golf 8 R.

The 2.0-litre EA888 four-cylinder in the Golf R delivers 3`5 HP (235 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) as standard but this unit has been dialled up to 519 hp (387 kW) and 629 Nm (464 lb-ft) of torque.

The performance gain was thanks to a new custom exhaust, a Wagner intercooler, some upgraded piping and a K&N sports filter. To take things to the next level, they fitted their own hybrid turbo and voila you have one of the quickest Golf 8 R’s in the world.

Other upgrades include lightweight OZ Racing wheels wrapped in Pirelli rubber as well as some carbon-ceramic brakes to ensure you have the stopping power to match the engine power.

As you will see in the video below, this Golf does not hang around. What is rather impressive is the fact that it can go from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in just 7.5 seconds which is the same as a new Porsche 911 GT3 but with a top speed of 325 km/h, it is actually slightly quicker than the GT3.