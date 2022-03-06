New Audi RS 3 Sedan vs Audi RS 6 Avant Drag Race Is Rather Surprising

The new Audi RS 3 comes with a turbocharged five-cylinder under the hood developing 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque allowing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to take place in just 3.8 seconds. That makes it the fastest accelerating car in its class.

We have seen clips of the little RS doing even more impressive numbers with a claimed 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.1 seconds which is just insane.

Archie Hamilton recently took his new RS 3 Sedan to a drag strip to put it up against the much more potent Audi RS 6 Avant.

The results are rather surprising, to say the least. What are your thoughts on this?