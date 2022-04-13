2023 BMW X7 Revealed With New Look and X7 M60i Variant

The first-ever BMW X7 has been with us for five years already so it was due an upgrade. This time, designers tweaked the X7, giving it an even more controversial, some small updates to the rear, and a revamped cabin with the latest and greatest technology inside.

The biggest change is what we see first, the front. BMW has split its traditional headlight fixture in two for 2023. This dual lighting setup will be the new staple for full-size BMW models, eventually making its way to the electric i7 and 7 Series sedans, as well as the XM hybrid crossover.

On the X7, the LED running lights sit up top near the hood line while the actual headlights live lower down on the bumper.

So what is under the massive hood? The new X7 is available with three different powertrains;

X7 xDrive40i: 3.0-litre inline-six with 280 kW and 520 Nm.

X7 xDrive40d: 3.0-litre inline-six diesel with 259 kW and 720 Nm.

X7 M60i xDrive: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 390 kW and 750 Nm.

The M60i variant has enough grunt to run to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds but the actual range-topper will be the future Alpina XB7 packing 630 hp.

Buyers can also option their X7 with a BMW M 50 Years emblem, which looks something like this and for the first time ever on a BMW product, 23-inch wheels are available. The xDrive40i and xDrive40d models use standard 21-inch wheels, the M60i rides on 22-inch alloys, and the 23-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels are also available on the top-end model.

Hop inside and you will be greeted with the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen, both hidden behind a beautiful curve display, iDrive 8 makes its way to a petrol/diesel-powered BMW for the first time.

To go with that bold new styling, BMW added 14 colours to the palette. Sparkling Copper Grey metallic – pictured here on the xDrive40i model – is one of those new hues, joined by M Marina Bay Blue metallic as pictured on the M60i, with other BMW Individual finishes like Ametrin, Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and Frozen Pure Grey also available.

The new BMW X7 will be available in South Africa around August this year. The current base price is R1,8m so expect this to grow by R150,000 or so.