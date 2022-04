As the Miami GP draws near, everyone in the motorsport world is gearing up for the inaugural race. For Red Bull, they decided to make a wild video to celebrate the occasion.

Titled “Race To Miami,” the video sees Sergio Perez taking a road trip from New York City down to Miami. Along the way, he meets a few friends and runs into a little bit of trouble.

Enjoy the 11-minute clip and bravo Red Bull for pulling off something like this – you guys rock!