Porsche 911 Sport Classic Revealed With 543 HP (405 kW), Rear-Wheel Drive and Manual

We knew it was coming after many spy shots and leaks but we can now officially welcome the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic to the 992 lineup.

This becomes the second of four collector’s items that Porsche has presented from its Heritage Design strategy. A total of 1,250 examples of the limited-edition model by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will revive the style of the 1960s and early 1970s. Like its immediate predecessor, the 997-based 911 Sport Classic presented in 2009, the appearance of this model is inspired by the original 911 (1964 – 1973) and the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

Porsche is launching four limited-edition models over an extended period. The first of these was presented in 2020: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition with design elements from the 1950s and 1960s.

Purists rejoice as all the power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual gearbox with an auto-blip function. The 3.7-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine pushes out 543 hp (405 kW)which makes the 911 Sport Classic the most powerful manual 911 available today.

The wide body – otherwise reserved for the 911 Turbo models – a fixed rear spoiler in the style of the legendary ‘ducktail’ Carrera RS 2.7 and the double-bubble roof underscores the distinctiveness of the new 911 Sport Classic and it’s impossible to miss the modern interpretation of classic Fuchs wheels, pumped up on the Sport Classic to 20 inches in front, 21 at the back.

As with the first 997-generation 911 Sport Classic launched in 2009, the designers were inspired by the Fashion Grey paintwork of the early Porsche 356 when choosing the exclusive paint finish for the new limited-edition model. “The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature Sport Grey Metallic paintwork,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “Grey is never boring, quite often a statement and always cool.” As an alternative to the exclusive Sport Grey Metallic finish, the new 911 Sport Classic is also available in solid Black, Agate Grey Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic or Paint to Sample. Twin stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler in light Sports Grey emphasise the car’s sporty design.

In the interior, the iconic Pepita pattern can be found on the door panels and seat centres, while two-tone, semi-aniline leather upholstery in Black/Classic Cognac provides an elegant contrast with the exterior colour.

Local pricing and availability is not yet known.